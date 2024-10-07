Indore: 13 New Records Made At Inter IIT Aquatics Meet

Winners pose for a group photo with IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 new records were made at the five-day Inter IIT Aquatics Meet held at IIT Indore from October 1 to 5.

The records included Women’s 4x50m freestyle by IIT Kharagpur, Men 200 m & 100 m backstroke by Rishabh Pillai of IIT Hyderabad, Women’s 50 m & 100 m freestyle by Pravalika Das of IIT Kharagpur and Men’s 200 m breaststroke by Siddharth Pamidi of IIT Hyderabad, Men’s 50 m backstroke by Rachit Rambhia of IIT Delhi and Men’s 50 m breaststroke by Kushal Domahalli of IIT Guwahati.

In the Men’s category, IIT Delhi won the meet followed by IIT Hyderabad as runners-up and IIT Guwahati in the third place. In the Women’s category, IIT Kharagpur won the Meet followed by IIT Madras as runners-up and IIT Gandhinagar in the third place.

A total of 229 participants across 17 IITs participated in the Meet which included 60 female participants. This event was a part of the Inter IIT Sports Meet which will be cohosted by IIT Indore and IIT Kanpur from December 10 to 17, 2024. Dr Kannan Pugazhendhi, a sports physician who served with the Indian cricket team in 1989, the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, and the Indian hockey team during the 2002 World Cup, was the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony.

A total of 49 events were conducted including freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, backstroke and water polo matches. The events were conducted by the Swimming Federation of India along with Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association.

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas Joshi said, “IIT Indore, though relatively young compared to some of our sister institutions, took great pride in hosting this prestigious event. This event witnessed fierce competition, personal triumphs, and memorable moments. Our aquatics facilities are world-class, and we were thrilled to offer them to our talented athletes.”