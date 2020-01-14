Indore: 11 flights affected due to fog, 1 diverted

Indore: Flights to and from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport were affected due to fog on Tuesday. The flight coming from Bangaluru to the city could not land due to low visibility. As a result, it had to diverted to Ahmedabad. In all 11 flights along Delhi, Mumbai and other routes arrived late, which caused inconvenience to passengers.

GoAir’s flight from Bangaluru to Indore was diverted to Ahmedabad. Visibility was low at the time when it reached city airport. The weather cleared after 8 am after which movement of flights could become normal.

Outgoing flights delayed

-Indore-Kolkata: GoAir flight took off at 11.20 am instead of 7.15 am.

-Indore-Ahmedabad: TruJet flight departed at 9.09 am instead of 7.20 am.

-Indore-Delhi: GoAir flight took off at 11.30 am instead of 7.50 am.

-Apart from this, flights to IndiGo, Air India, Vistara to Delhi also departed late by 30 to 45 minutes.

Arriving flights delayed

-GoAir’s flight from Kolkata to Indore was delayed for 3 hours and Ahmedabad-Indore for about 1 and-a-half hours.

-Vistara's Delhi-Indore flight was delayed by 30 minutes.

-Air India’s Mumbai-Indore, IndiGo's Nagpur-Indore flight also arrived late.