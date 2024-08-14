 India VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To Not Allow Match In Gwalior, Cites Torture Against Hindus In Bangladesh (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndia VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To Not Allow Match In Gwalior, Cites Torture Against Hindus In Bangladesh (WATCH)

India VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To Not Allow Match In Gwalior, Cites Torture Against Hindus In Bangladesh (WATCH)

Hindu Mahasabha has urged PM Modi to reschedule the India-Bangladesh international match and warned that if Bangladesh's match is held in Gwalior, it will worsen the communal atmosphere.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Protest for Bangladesh-India International T20 match to not be held in Gwalior by members of Hindu Sabha |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Barely hours after the BCCI announced the change in venue for the India vs. Bangladesh T-20 match to Madhav Rao Scindia International Stadium Gwalior, Hindu activists staged protests, citing 'violence against Hindus' amid riots in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The right-wing activists warned that if a Bangladesh match is held in Gwalior, it will worsen the communal atmosphere. They have strictly said that they won't allow the match to happen in Gwalior at any cost & will dig the pitch if it were to.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Nominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi For Telangana Rajya Sabha Bypoll After Keshava Rao’s Resignation
Congress Nominates Abhishek Manu Singhvi For Telangana Rajya Sabha Bypoll After Keshava Rao’s Resignation
Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
Mumbai-Based Activist Spots Discrepancy In India's Map On MyGov Website, Complains To PMO
Mumbai-Based Activist Spots Discrepancy In India's Map On MyGov Website, Complains To PMO
Ranvir Shorey On His Reaction To Jaya Bachchan's Thaali Remark During Lockdown: 'Today, I Won't Express It Sarcastically'
Ranvir Shorey On His Reaction To Jaya Bachchan's Thaali Remark During Lockdown: 'Today, I Won't Express It Sarcastically'

The National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj, said that on "one hand, Hindus are being massacred in Bangladesh, temples are being set on fire, and women are being tortured. On the other hand, you invite Bangladesh players to India. This is sheer betrayal. If there is a match with Bangladesh, this will not be tolerated at all."

Read Also
India VS Bangladesh T20 Match Venue Changed, To Be Held At Gwalior's Madhav Rao Scindia Stadium On...
article-image

Calls for rescheduling

He also added that we are giving 15 days to the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi to cancel the T20 international match of Bangladesh to be held in Gwalior. 

Earlier, the match was scheduled in Dharamshala for October 6, however, there was a change in venue on Wednesday.

"If Bangladesh team has a game here then we will protest with black flags," warned the Hindu activists. 

Read Also
'Every Symbol Of India's Friendship With Bangladesh Is Being Attacked,' Says Congress MP Shashi...
article-image

On the contrary, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his happiness over the BCCI's decision to shift the venue from Dharamshala to his home town, saying his dream of having an International match in Gwalior is going to be fulfilled. 

On this, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj said, “Be it Maharaj Scindia, be it any president, we won’t allow this match to happen in Gwalior.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To...

India VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To...

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

UGC Introduces New Enrolment Procedure For Online/Distance Learning Courses Starting September 2024

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...

Indore: Special Project Launched By MGM Medical College & Ashtang Ayurveda College To Combat Rising...

Indore Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Kills Self After IMC Demolishes His Shop; Blames Neighbours For...

Indore Shocker: 69-Year-Old Man Kills Self After IMC Demolishes His Shop; Blames Neighbours For...

Shocker! Husband, Wife & Kids Arrested For Tantrik's Murder; Family Lured Him Of Nepal Tour &...

Shocker! Husband, Wife & Kids Arrested For Tantrik's Murder; Family Lured Him Of Nepal Tour &...