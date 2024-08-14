India VS Bangladesh T-20: 'Will Dig Pitch Of Madhav Rao Stadium,' Furious Hindu Mahasabha Vows To Not Allow Match In Gwalior, Cites Torture Against Hindus In Bangladesh (WATCH)

Protest for Bangladesh-India International T20 match to not be held in Gwalior by members of Hindu Sabha |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Barely hours after the BCCI announced the change in venue for the India vs. Bangladesh T-20 match to Madhav Rao Scindia International Stadium Gwalior, Hindu activists staged protests, citing 'violence against Hindus' amid riots in neighbouring Bangladesh.

The right-wing activists warned that if a Bangladesh match is held in Gwalior, it will worsen the communal atmosphere. They have strictly said that they won't allow the match to happen in Gwalior at any cost & will dig the pitch if it were to.

The National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj, said that on "one hand, Hindus are being massacred in Bangladesh, temples are being set on fire, and women are being tortured. On the other hand, you invite Bangladesh players to India. This is sheer betrayal. If there is a match with Bangladesh, this will not be tolerated at all."

#WATCH | 'Gwalior Mein India-Bangladesh Match Nahi Hone Denge': Hindu Mahasabha Slams PM Modi, Cites Torture Against Hindu Families In Bangladesh#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3YU6igjCWw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2024

Calls for rescheduling

He also added that we are giving 15 days to the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi to cancel the T20 international match of Bangladesh to be held in Gwalior.

Earlier, the match was scheduled in Dharamshala for October 6, however, there was a change in venue on Wednesday.

"If Bangladesh team has a game here then we will protest with black flags," warned the Hindu activists.

On the contrary, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his happiness over the BCCI's decision to shift the venue from Dharamshala to his home town, saying his dream of having an International match in Gwalior is going to be fulfilled.

On this, National Vice President of Hindu Mahasabha Jaiveer Bhardwaj said, “Be it Maharaj Scindia, be it any president, we won’t allow this match to happen in Gwalior.”