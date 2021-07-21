Increasing cases of Black Fungus: 37 patients admitted to MY Hospital in a week

Indore: While the daily cases of COVID-19 has dropped below ten for last one month and even a single positive case was also found a couple of days ago, there is no relief from the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in city as the number of patients have been increasing again.
As many as five patients were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and a total 37 new patients were admitted in one week. However, the experts believe that some of the patients were readmitted after being discharged from other hospitals.
The total number of admitted patients has also been increased from 117, which was reported lowest on July 15, to 122 active cases on July 21.
The cases were dropped to 1-2 new patients being admitted daily from 10-12 patients but again 4-6 new patients are being admitted with the disease. The number of discharged patients was double that of those admitted in the first week of July but the scenario has changed as a total 37 patients were admitted but only 30 were discharged from the hospital.
About 125 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city including over 122 in MY Hospital.
As many as 5 patients were admitted on Wednesday while six patients were admitted to hospital on Tuesday. No new patient was admitted on July 19 but nine new patients were admitted a day before.
“About 122 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Out of these patients, No patient is suffering from COVID-19 while 117 patients were those admitted post COVID. Five patients are those who didn’t have any Covid history,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.
He added that they are administering amphotericin-B injections to the patients with severity while a posaconazole tablet is given to those having mild to moderate infection.
Meanwhile, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said, “Number of cases suffering from mucormycosis will decrease gradually. At present over 700 patients are being treated, the cases are decreasing, and the condition is stable. About 80 percent of new admissions are those admitted again after being discharged from other hospitals. However, the cases are still over 100 but it will decrease gradually.”
One death reported after 20 days
Over 700 patients were treated in MY Hospital and over 551 have been discharged so far. However, 54 people died due to the deadly disease. One death took place on July 20 which was reported after 20 days as earlier, it was recorded on June 30.
Number of Black Fungus patients admitted and discharged in a week in MY Hospital:
Date Admitted Discharged
July 21 5 3
July 20 6 2
July 19 0 3
July 18 9 6
July 17 6 2
July 16 7 8
July 15 4 6
Total 37 30