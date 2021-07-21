Increasing cases of Black Fungus: 37 patients admitted to MY Hospital in a week

Indore: While the daily cases of COVID-19 has dropped below ten for last one month and even a single positive case was also found a couple of days ago, there is no relief from the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) in city as the number of patients have been increasing again.

As many as five patients were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and a total 37 new patients were admitted in one week. However, the experts believe that some of the patients were readmitted after being discharged from other hospitals.

The total number of admitted patients has also been increased from 117, which was reported lowest on July 15, to 122 active cases on July 21.

The cases were dropped to 1-2 new patients being admitted daily from 10-12 patients but again 4-6 new patients are being admitted with the disease. The number of discharged patients was double that of those admitted in the first week of July but the scenario has changed as a total 37 patients were admitted but only 30 were discharged from the hospital.

About 125 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city including over 122 in MY Hospital.

As many as 5 patients were admitted on Wednesday while six patients were admitted to hospital on Tuesday. No new patient was admitted on July 19 but nine new patients were admitted a day before.