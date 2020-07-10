In MP, hard-hit farmer 'pushes' daughter to plough

Alot: Already reeling under the corona menace and bogged down with the threat of locust attack, farmers have been pushed too far. In Mehboob Khan’s landmark 1957 flick Mother India, Nargis was seen replacing the ox while ploughing her field due to poverty, decades later in reality, the same happened in Ratlam when a cash-ravaged farmer with the help of his daughter, ploughed his field as he did not have money to hire a tractor.

In a bizarre incident reported at Sherpur village situated on the outskirts of Alot, Radha Kumari has been ploughing the field with her father Jagdish Dhakkad, who owns a bigha of land.

Narrating his plight, Jagdish broke down while saying that he was penniless and could not afford any other means to till his land. “I do not have enough money to hire a tractor or purchase bulls.”

“Normally, one needs fuel worth around Rs 300 to Rs 400 to plough a bigha, but I do not have even that much of money,” he added.

Dhakkad said the ever increasing fuel prices is making their lives hell and pleaded the government to come to their rescue before it’s too late.