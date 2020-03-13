Important events in Indore on Friday 13/Mar/20

Ekta Samman Samaroh held

Ekta Samman Samaroh was organised by Sindhi Commutiny recently. Group president Lalchand T Wadhwani and Santosh Wadhwani said that on the occasion of Chetichand Utsav 2020, Ekta Group of Indore felicitated five different talents in their 6th year felicitation ceremony. Chief guests were Pitamber Wadhwani, Kishore Jaiwani, Jeetu Bagani, Shrichandlal Kathuria and Ramchandra. Former mayor Malini Gaud, Didi Kamla, Sindhi Mahapanchayat team, Sindhu Seva Parishad president Sanjay Batra and Rashtriya Sindhi Bhasha Vikas Parishad Delhi member Manish Devnani were felicitated with ‘Ekta Seva Samman Award’. The event started with bhajans performance by Satish Keswani and Jagdish Rajani. Book ‘Ekta Sandesh’ was also released by the guests. Lalchand T Wadhwani conducted the programme and Mansharam Rajani proposed vote of thanks.