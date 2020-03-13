Important events in Indore on Friday 13/Mar/20

Lions club celebrates musical Holi
Lions club of Galaxy organised a programme in which musical Holi was celebrated with tomato and organic color recently. A buzzbattu and comedy contest was conducted for the members said president of Fag Utsav celebrating club Radha Krishna, Shirish Goyal. About 130 people of all age group participated. Club's secretary Sanjay Agrawal and treasurer Sunil Khandelwal gave special contribution in organising the programme. The coordinators of fest were Hemant Thakur, Rajesh Aggarwal, Pankaj Aggarwal, Anil Gupta and Piyush Singhania.
Ekta Samman Samaroh held
Ekta Samman Samaroh was organised by Sindhi Commutiny recently. Group president Lalchand T Wadhwani and Santosh Wadhwani said that on the occasion of Chetichand Utsav 2020, Ekta Group of Indore felicitated five different talents in their 6th year felicitation ceremony. Chief guests were Pitamber Wadhwani, Kishore Jaiwani, Jeetu Bagani, Shrichandlal Kathuria and Ramchandra. Former mayor Malini Gaud, Didi Kamla, Sindhi Mahapanchayat team, Sindhu Seva Parishad president Sanjay Batra and Rashtriya Sindhi Bhasha Vikas Parishad Delhi member Manish Devnani were felicitated with ‘Ekta Seva Samman Award’. The event started with bhajans performance by Satish Keswani and Jagdish Rajani. Book ‘Ekta Sandesh’ was also released by the guests. Lalchand T Wadhwani conducted the programme and Mansharam Rajani proposed vote of thanks.
Satrangi Club holds fireless cooking prog
Satrangi Club organised a programme of fireless cooking and Fag Mahotsav at a city Farm House. Raju Meena Khandelwal and Shailesh Manisha Neema organised the event. All the members participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. Members made various dishes and applied colours to each other and celebrated the festival.
Monthly meet of Kaurageous Inspiring Cultural Welfare ends
Kaurageous Inspiring Cultural Welfare organised their first monthly meeting of the year at a City Hotel on Friday, special tambola was organised on theme of Holi songs. Various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusiastically. Members enjoyed dancing on beats of bollywood songs. Scores of group members were present in the meeting. The programme concluded with Holi celebration. Group president Ranjeeta Saluja, Supriya Kaur Dang and others were present.
Holibration on March 18
Holibration -2020 will be organised under Love You Zindagi by Mahila Prakosth Agrawal Samaj Kendriya Samiti at Brilliant Convection Center on March 18. Prakosth head Pratibha Mittal informed that theme of the programme will rainbow and various activities will be organised for the members. Stalls will also be set up for the sale and display of goods manufactured by women entrepreneurs with an aim to provide them a platform.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)