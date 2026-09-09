IMC Encroachment Drive: Youth Pushes Indore DCP Dishesh Agarwal In South Toda, Cop Falls On Ground; Six Detained | VIDEO

IMC Encroachment Drive: Youth Pushes Indore DCP Dishesh Agarwal In South Toda, Cop Falls On Ground; Six Detained | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Disesh Agarwal was pushed by a youth during an Indore encroachment removal drive in the city's South Toda area. Visuals of the senior Indore police officer falling during the demolition drive surfaced and spread widely on social media on Wednesday. Police detained six locals after the incident and said further action would be taken against them as per the law.

The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) encroachment removal drive carried out to clear illegal structures in the area.

According to information, the South Toda Indore encroachment drive conducted by the Indore Municipal Corporation witnessed a commotion on Wednesday. During the civic body's action against illegal construction in Indore, a youth allegedly pushed Disesh Agarwal while other officers were dispersing a crowd. Following this, the Indore DCP lost his balance and fell to the ground.

इंदौर में अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान विरोध कर रहे लोगों और पुलिस के बीच झड़प



हंगामे के दौरान एक युवक ने एडिशनल DCP दिशेष अग्रवाल को कथित तौर पर धक्का देकर जमीन पर गिराया



इसके बाद पुलिस ने युवक को मौके पर ही पकड़ लिया, घटना के बाद पुलिस ने हंगामा करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई… pic.twitter.com/CemM532Xv2 — Times Now Navbharat (@TNNavbharat) September 9, 2026

Police personnel immediately caught the youth. Six others were detained from the spot as part of the Indore police action following the confrontation during the encroachment removal drive.

Reason Behind South Toda Chaos

The dispute began when some women argued with police officers over the removal of their belongings during the South Toda demolition drive. They claimed that the notice issued by authorities had given them time until 9 am to clear their possessions.

As the argument intensified, a crowd gathered and several people began recording videos on their mobile phones. Disesh Agarwal then tried to move the crowd back when a youth standing behind him allegedly pushed the Indore DCP.

The incident, involving the Indore police and local residents, was captured on video, which later went viral on social media.

Heavy Security Deployed In South Toda

The municipal team arrived with more than 100 employees, three Poclain machines and six JCBs for the Indore Municipal Corporation demolition drive. Over 80 police personnel and officers were deployed to maintain security during the South Toda encroachment removal action.

The administration deployed heavy security as officials carried out the drive to remove illegal structures in South Toda, Indore, and prevent further disruption.

Illegal Structures Removed

Municipal officials said notices had been issued to occupants before the Indore illegal construction removal drive. The team measured the structures and removed the portions marked as illegal.

Officials said around 50 sheds and illegal portions of six houses were removed during the South Toda Indore demolition action. Road construction and widening work is planned in the area, prompting the civic body's action.