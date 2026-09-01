Indore’s Ranipura Encroachment Drive Sparks Protest, Traders Attempt Road Blockade As IMC Clears 60-70 Shops | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A municipal removal drive in the Ranipura area turned tense on Monday after a dispute broke out between shopkeepers and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) staffers over the removal of encroachments and temporary structures outside shops.

The civic team had arrived in Ranipura with its removal staff and police personnel from three police stations to clear temporary partitions and raised platforms, locally known as otlas, constructed outside shops.

The drive covered the stretch from Ranipura towards the Sanjay Setu Bridge, where tensions escalated as shopkeepers objected to the action.

According to officials, the team removed temporary partitions and platforms outside around 60 to 70 shops. It also cleared eight to 10 kiosks that had been set up along the footpath.

Argument escalates into road blockade attempt

Shopkeepers initially protested the removal drive, but the situation became increasingly heated as the operation progressed. A sharp argument broke out between removal officer Bablu Kalyane and several shopkeepers.

The protesters subsequently attempted to force shops to shut and block Ranipura Road. Some shopkeepers stood in the middle of the road and began stopping vehicles, disrupting traffic in the busy central-city area.

Police officers, including ACP Vinod Dixit and ACP Rubina Mijwani, reached the spot with additional personnel and intervened.

Police moved the protesters to the side of the road and restored traffic movement, allowing the municipal team to resume its operation.

The removal drive was later extended to Jail Road, where the civic team also cleared temporary structures.

IMC says repeated warnings were issued

Building officer Ankesh Birtharia said Ranipura falls in the central part of the city and experiences heavy traffic during peak hours.

He said the removal drive was undertaken following directions from the Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner.

According to Birtharia, the civic body had conducted multiple public announcements before the action and had also personally advised shopkeepers to remove temporary structures and avoid keeping merchandise outside their establishments.

Officials said the partitions and platforms had reduced the available space on both the road and footpaths, contributing to traffic congestion and obstruction for pedestrians.

Birtharia said the structures were temporary in nature and therefore a separate notice was not required.

He added that shopkeepers were again warned through public announcements not to create temporary structures or place goods outside their shops. Further violations could invite another removal action, officials cautioned.

Police personnel from Tukoganj, Central Kotwali and MG Road police stations remained deployed during the operation to maintain law and order.