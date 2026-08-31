Indore Heritage: Ancient Shiva Temples & Champa Bavdi At Lalbagh Await Restoration | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Archaeology Department has begun working with the Tourism Department to give Lalbagh Palace a new look, several heritage structures within and around the historic complex still await conservation.

Champa Bavdi (stepwell) and two ancient Shiva temples are among the sites facing neglect, with damaged pathways, broken stonework and litter adding to their woes.

Champa Bavdi, considered an important part of Lalbagh’s heritage, has deteriorated over time.

Although the department periodically cleans the area, the damaged boundary wall has led people to dump garbage and religious material inside the premises. Several stones around the structure are also broken.

A Shiva temple near Champa Bavdi, believed to have been built before 1836 during the era of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar II, too requires conservation.

Its architecture remains distinctive, but parts of the pathway, flooring and plaster have deteriorated. Another historic Shiva temple near the river also needs restoration.

Officials have prepared a proposal to conserve Champa Bavdi and the temple complex, but the matter has remained pending.

With preparations for Simhastha 2028 underway, heritage experts believe conservation should begin urgently.

Restoring these structures, improving cleanliness, lighting and access could turn the neglected sites into major heritage attractions alongside Lalbagh Palace.