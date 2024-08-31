 Illegal Parking Lots, Poor Roads Issue Raised At BMC Parishad Meet In City
Parking tender of Akhtar Enterprises cancelled over running unauthorized parking lot in New Market

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Illegally-run parking lots and pothole-ridden roads - the two major issues plaguing the State capital - were raised at the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) council meeting on Friday. Cutting across party lines, Corporators from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed concern over the poor road conditions and illegal parking lots operating in various commercial areas of the city, such as Boat Club, Bittan Market, and New Market.

BMC on the day also cancelled the parking tender of Akhtar Enterprises for overcharging and illegally collecting parking charges in unauthorized areas in the name of premium parking in New Market. Earlier also the civic body had ordered FIR against the firm but so far no such action has been initiated against it.

Congress corporator Guddu Chauhan raised the issue of illegal parking and excess charging at parking lots. Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Ravindra Yati  said, “Illegal parking is being operated at various places including Boat Club, Bittan Market, MP Nagar and other areas. Parking fees are being illegally collected from motorists. We have even shown the receipts of BMC parking being provided to motorists but no action has been initiated yet.”

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi asked, “When there is multi-level parking, why is BMC floating tender for allotting parking lots? It is the responsibility of civic body officials to check illegal parking.”   Speaking about the steps being taken to address city roads' condition and other issues, Mayor Malti Rai said, “Rs 1 lakh has been given for filling potholes, water supply, sewage system each in every ward. There is no need for issuing a tender for it. Direct quotation file can be brought for such work.”

