IIM-Indore's annual management, cultural fest starts today

Indore: Indian Institute Management Indore’s 20th annual cultural, management and sports fest, IRIS, will take place from December 4-6.

Unlike every year, the fest will be organised online this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The eminent speakers who will address the students this year will be Partner & Chief Commercial Officer, AON- Roopank Choudhary; Founder of Pocket Aces –Ashwin Suresh; Sanitary Pad Revolutionary –Arunachalam and Robinhood Army’s Co-founder – Neel Ghose. This time, the fest will host notable TVF comedians, Shivankit Parihar and Badri Chavan along with the comedian Jaspreet Singh for the comedy night and international EDM artists – Danny Avila and Bass Hunk, for the virtual yet electrifying EDM night.

With the theme of reigniting exuberance, IRIS will host its flagship management events like Ashwamedha, Neetishahtra, Drona etc virtually along with cultural events like Laavanya fashion show, Distortion music bands competition, Lasya dance competition and Voice of Indore singing competition.

With the merger of IRIS with Ranbhoomi, the IPM sports fest, the unified fest will also host a number of e-sports for students. IRIS also attempted to make a National Record of “Video Chain of Maximum Number of Participants Passing a Sanitary Napkin” which aimed at normalising talks about periods.