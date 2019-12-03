IIM Indore signs MoU with University of Queensland

Indore: IIM Indore and University of Queensland through its Faculty of Business, Economics and Law (BEL) have signed an MoU to facilitate cooperation and collaboration aimed at improving, strengthening and promoting relations between the two respective institutions.

The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai and Professor Andrew Griffiths, executive dean, Faculty of Business, Economics and Law, University of Queensland on Tuesday.

This MoU aims to promote and encourage mobility of academic staff and students; to encourage them to participate in academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia and workshops; facilitate exchange of experiences and opinions to mutual benefit of both the institutions; and promote and encourage activities of joint research in the field of common interest. The MoU also will encourage the exchange of research and educational data and explore the opportunities for joint programmes.

Sharing the objective of the MoU, Rai noted that IIM Indore’s mission is to develop socially conscious managers, leaders & entrepreneurs.

The institute aims to provide global exposure to the students and faculty members.

“We currently have 35+ collaborations already with 16 nations namely, Greece, New Zealand, USA, Italy, Mexico, France, Germany, Belgium, Philippines, Brazil, Austria, Sweden, Taiwan, Latvia, Finland, Nepal. We further aim to expand the foreign collaborations and contribute significantly to the research and education,” he added.

The institute looks forward to collaborating with the University of Queensland and exploring opportunities for research and joint programmes.