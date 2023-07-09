IDA To Spend Rs 45 Cr On Electrification Of Its Super Corridor Schemes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority (IDA) plans to spend Rs 45 crores for electrification in its schemes along the Super Corridor, said IDA CEO RP Ahirwar on Saturday.

He said that IDA has acquired most of the land in the schemes along the Super Corridor and now the development work will start on a war footing.

“The IDA will carry out external electrification in Scheme No 151 and 169B Sector C and D with 11KV transformer, low tension network, street lighting work connecting the schemes’ roads with the Super Corridor,” said Ahirwar.

The cost of electrification is Rs 45,77,02,349 and the deadline for completing the work is 12 months.

Ahirwar said that the tender has been floated and tender will be allotted by July 30 and work will start by September.

He added, “Many IT companies have offices along the Super Corridor, and the roads will have traffic round the clock. Therefore, it is necessary to have proper street lights.”