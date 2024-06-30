ICSI Convocation 2024: 255 New Qualified CS Get Institute of Company Secretaries of India's Membership | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised its Convocation 2024 for the Western Region on Saturday in the city to award associate membership of the Institute to the newly qualified CS members. Around 255 new Company Secretaries along with their family members attended the convocation.

MP Shankar Lalwani, was the Chief Guest. CS Ashish Garg, former national president of ICSI was present as guest of honour. Lalwani congratulated the newly qualified CS. He urged the students to follow the path of truth and ethics in their future endeavours and guide the corporate world about the best practices of corporate governance and compliances.

CS Ashish Garg advised members that Artificial Intelligence is the main tool in the future and will do every task a person can do at present. In the coming time company secretaries have to develop themselves with technological upgradation.

CS B. Narasimhan, president, ICSI said that every member should follow the ICSI Motto ‘Satyam Vad Dharmam Char’ by following all the applicable laws of the country in true letter and spirit with best governance practices. He congratulated newly inducted members for their success. CS Dhananjay Shukla, vice president ICSI, CS Ashish Karodia, CS Praveen Soni, CS Pawan Chandak, CS Rajesh Tarpara-central council members of ICSI and CS Mehul Rajput, chairman WIRC of ICSI were also present and addressed the gathering during the convocation.

CS Asish Mohan, secretary, ICSI declared the convocation open and also proposed the vote of thanks while concluding the ceremony later. The ICSI conducts convocation twice every year to award the certificate of membership to newly qualified members and welcome them to the CS fraternity and foster a sense of belongingness to the profession and the institute.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on the best and top-quality education to students of the Company Secretaries Course and the best quality set standards for CS members. The Institute has over 70,000 members and around 2 lakh students on its roll.