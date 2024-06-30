Indore Weather: Rain Brings Relief, City Remains Stuck For Hours | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of intermittent rains continued to lash the city on Saturday, keeping the temperature stuck to normal. The rain and cloud cover kept the weather pleasant throughout the day but also brought woes for office goers, returning home, who had to brave the showers as well as submerged roads and squares of the city.

The cool breeze coupled with showers till late night gave reasons to denizens to throng food stalls and also picnic spots around the city. However, the rainfall recorded by the weather centre of the Regional Meteorological Department at city airport was 18.7 mm till 8.30 pm. The Regional Meteorological Department officials said that the condition would remain the same for three days as the city would continue to witness moderate rain while there are chances of heavy rainfall after two days.

ANANDSHIVRE

In the morning, it was humid and the Sun remained partially hidden, though it did drizzle in some parts of the city. But, the sudden rain in many parts in the evening caught many people unawares and they were seen running for shelter. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius, which was normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 83 per cent and 96 per cent, respectively. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue.

ANANDSHIVRE

Read Also Ahilya Nagri Erupts In Joy After India's Historic World Cup Win

Monsoon trough

The south-west monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of East Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Hardoi, Moradabad, Una, Pathankot and Jammu. Conditions are favourable for further advance of south-west monsoon into some more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh and Punjab and remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu during the next 2-3 days.