ICMAI extends exam and registration dates amid coronavirus outbreak

Indore: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the registration date of ICMAI CMA June 2020 exam due to COVID-19.
Chairman of Indore-Dewas Chapter, Anirudh Gupta informed that the students who have not yet been able to register for the ICMAI CMA June 2020 exam, there is good news for them. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the registration date of ICMAI CMA June 2020 exam by 20 April 2020 due to Corona virus. In such a situation, the candidates who have not applied yet, can get registered through official website icmai.in
