Hukumchand Mill Case: Finally, 242 Workers Get ₹8.57 Crore Dues 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for former workers of closed down Hukumchand Mill who have been awaiting their pending dues for more than three decades.

Citing an order by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, the official liquidator on Tuesday deposited an amount of Rs 8.57 crore in the bank accounts of as many as 242 ex-workers of the mill.

This is the first list of workers, who received their pending dues after a wait of 32 years.

Liquidator Vyomesh Sheth said that Rs 8.57 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 242 former workers of the mill after a committee formed by HC verified their records and forwarded the list to his office.

Following an agreement among the state government, Madhya Pradesh Housing Board and Indore Municipal Corporation, Rs 218 crore was deposited in a special account in the State Bank of India for clearing dues of workers. However, the pending dues still could not reach the workers due to delay in verification process.

A three-member committee expedited the verification process after which dues have started reaching in the bank accounts of workers.