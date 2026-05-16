Hindu Devotees Decorate Bhojshala With Swastik, Recite Hanuman Chalisa After MP High Court Declares Disputed Site A Temple-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared disputed Bhojshala a ‘Temple,’ Hindu devotees gathered at the complex on Saturday and recited Hauman Chalisa.
A video showing devotees inside the Bhojshala premises reciting Hanuman Chalisa has also surfaced on social media on Saturday.
In a another video, the devotees were seen decorating the temple premises with flowers and making a 'Swastik' (Hindu symbol) on the ground.
Spiritual significance
In Hinduism, each day - Monday to Sunday - is devoted to a deity. Therefore, on Saturdays, devotees worship Lord Hanuman. It is believed that worshiping Lord Hanuman on Saturdays pleases Lord Shani and removes all problems related to Saturn.
The historic decision
Notably, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple and granted the Hindu side the right to worship at the site on Friday (May 15).
Several devotees visited the complex following the court’s decision and participated in religious activities peacefully.
Whereas, the Muslim community claimed it to be a ‘one-sided decision’ and decided to approach the Supreme Court.
Hindus break into happiness
Shortly after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple on Friday, Hindu petitioners and locals in Dhar broke into celebration with colours, sweets and chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”
The court also cancelled the 2003 ASI order that allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site. Security was increased in Dhar and nearby areas to maintain peace after the verdict.
City Qazi to approach apex court
Reacting to the verdict, Dhar Qazi Waqar Sadiq said the Muslim petitioners will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.
Calling it a ‘one-sided decision,’ he said the Muslim community will hold meetings to discuss further legal action. The court also cancelled the ASI order that had allowed namaz at the Bhojshala site.