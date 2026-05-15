Bhojshala Verdict: Hindus Celebrate With Colours, Chants Of 'Jai Shri Ram' & Sweets In Dhar After MP High Court Declares Bhojshala A Temple; Security Deployed-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shortly after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex as a 'temple' on Friday, residents and Hindu petitioners in Dhar went for a Holi-like celebration, with colours, chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and sweets.

The two-judge bench also cancelled the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) circular issued in 2003 that had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site.

Security was increased in Dhar and nearby areas after the verdict to maintain peace and prevent any tension.

Watch the celebration video below :

Hindus hail verdict as 'historic' verdict

People gathered outside Bhojshala soon after the court’s decision became public. Supporters of the Hindu side raised religious slogans and called the verdict a 'historic' moment after a long legal and social battle linked to the Bhojshala dispute.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Bhojshala case, Petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari says, "This is the idol of Goddess Vagdevi, and you will find this idol in the homes of all devotees of the Goddess. It is believed to be the same kind of idol that Maharaja Bhoj had installed when the temple… pic.twitter.com/il5XWQkqo9 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Welcoming the High Court's verdict, Hindu side advocate Shirish Dubey said the High Court clearly stated that Bhojshala is a Maa Saraswati temple built by Raja Bhoj. He said the Muslim side’s petition was dismissed, while both petitions filed by the Hindu side were accepted by the court.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh High Court declares Bhojshala complex's disputed area in Dhar a temple.



Hindu side advocate Shirish Dubey said, “The High Court order clearly states that Bhojshala is a Maa Saraswati temple built by Raja Bhoj. The court has dismissed the Muslim side’s… pic.twitter.com/PkSvtg2mmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Dubey said many people spent years fighting for the cause and several families faced hardships during the movement. He also claimed that three people lost their lives during protests related to the issue and many others spent time in jail.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain called the verdict historic and said the court partly set aside the ASI order dated April 7, 2003. He said the court recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj and granted the Hindu side the right to perform worship rituals there.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | On Dhar-Bhojshala case, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain says, "The Indore High Court has delivered a historic verdict, partially setting aside the ASI's order dated April 7, 2003. Furthermore, the Court has granted the Hindu side the right to worship… pic.twitter.com/gilTokeGJy — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

Jain also said the court directed the government to consider the demand for bringing back the idol currently kept in a London museum. He added that the court asked the government to consider providing alternative land to the Muslim side and allowed them to present their views before the government.

Meanwhile, DIG Manoj Kumar Singh said security personnel had been deployed across the district following the verdict.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Bhojshala case, Petitioner Rajesh Bijwe says, "This idol of Goddess Vagdevi was originally installed there, but it was taken away by the British. We have now brought a replica of that idol here, and preparations are underway to place it inside again.… pic.twitter.com/qJX6muerrf — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

He appealed to people to respect the High Court’s decision and cooperate in maintaining law and order.