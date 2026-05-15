BIG NEWS! Madhya Pradesh High Court Declares Disputed Bhojshala In Dhar As Temple

A file photo of police preparing for Basant Panchami celebrations at Bhojshala | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anticipation over the disputed Bhojshala in Dhar is finally over!

The Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala complex a temple during a hearing on Friday. The two-judge bench further quashed the ASI circular that allowed Muslims to offer namaz on the premises.

The bench also said that the Muslim side has an option to approach the Supreme Court and ask for a separate land for the mosque in the Dhar district.

'Will reinstall the idol of Goddess Vagdevi'

Speaking to IANS, Petitioner Rajesh Bijwe said, "This idol of Goddess Vagdevi was originally installed there, but it was taken away by the British. We have now brought a replica of that idol here, and preparations are underway to place it inside again. The kind of evidence that has been presented reflects the historical significance of the site, and this has now been established. We will reinstall the idol of Goddess Vagdevi at Bhojshala. This is a symbolic idol."

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On Bhojshala case, Petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari says, "This is the idol of Goddess Vagdevi, and you will find this idol in the homes of all devotees of the Goddess. It is believed to be the same kind of idol that Maharaja Bhoj had installed when the temple… pic.twitter.com/il5XWQkqo9 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2026

Saraswati Temple or Kamal Maula Mosque

The Bhojshala dispute dates back to the early 20th century. The Hindu community considers the complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On the contrary, Muslims offer namaz here and call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

A petitioner from the Jain community claimed that the disputed complex is a mediaeval Jain temple and gurukul.

Structure predating to Paramara kings rule discovered: ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India, during a hearing on May 5, told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that a massive structure predating the Paramara kings' rule was discovered at the disputed Bhojshala temple-Kamal Maula mosque complex, and the current structure was built from the remains of temples.

The ASI made the claim based on its 98-day scientific survey and over 2,000-page report.

Additional Solicitor General Sunil Kumar Jain, representing the ASI, presented a detailed report of the scientific survey conducted two years ago at the complex during the hearing before Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi of the HC's Indore bench.