Bhojshala Verdict: ‘One-Sided Decision, Will Move To Supreme Court,’ Dhar Qazi Waqar Sadiq After MP High Court Declars Bhojshala A Temple-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Madhya Pradesh High Court declared disputed Bhojshala a ‘Temple’, Dhar Qazi Waqar Sadiq said that the Muslim petitoners will approach the Supreme Court.
Sadiq called it a ‘one-sided decision,’ and said the matter will definitely be challenged in the apex Court.
On behalf of the entire Muslim community, Sadiq added that community members will hold meetings to discuss the next legal steps.
Speaking to the media, he said, “We have not yet read the court’s decision, and the full copy has not reached us. Our lawyers will examine it carefully. Our arguments were presented very strongly by Salman Khurshid, Shobha Menon, and others. We were confident that the verdict would come in our favour. Now we will review the judgment and see what happens. If it appears to be against us, then while respecting the Hon’ble High Court, we will definitely appeal to the Supreme Court. We object to the basis on which this decision has been given because, in the Ram Janmabhoomi matter, the Supreme Court had rejected the ASI report. I may not understand the law deeply, but as much as I do understand, title disputes are ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. This is not the final decision, and we will approach the Supreme Court against it.”
He also claimed that there are several shortcomings in the judgment and said the community had expected the decision to come in their favour.
Namaz restricted at Bhojshala
The long-awaited decision on the disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar has finally been announced on Friday (May 15).
During a hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala complex a temple.
A two-judge bench also cancelled the ASI circular that had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site.
The court further said that the Muslim side is free to approach the Supreme Court and seek separate land for a mosque in Dhar district.
Hindus break into celebration
Soon after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar a temple, Hindu petitioners and local residents broke into a celebration.
They celebrated the verdict by applying colours, distributing sweets, and raising chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.
Following the verdict, security was tightened in Dhar and nearby areas to maintain peace and avoid any tension.