Bhojshala Verdict: ‘One-Sided Decision, Will Move To Supreme Court,’ Dhar Qazi Waqar Sadiq After MP High Court Declars Bhojshala A Temple-- VIDEO

‘One-Sided Decision,’ City Qazi Waqar Sadiq Reacts On Bhojshala Verdict, Decides To Approach Supreme Court -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After Madhya Pradesh High Court declared disputed Bhojshala a ‘Temple’, Dhar Qazi Waqar Sadiq said that the Muslim petitoners will approach the Supreme Court.

Sadiq called it a ‘one-sided decision,’ and said the matter will definitely be challenged in the apex Court.

On behalf of the entire Muslim community, Sadiq added that community members will hold meetings to discuss the next legal steps.

VIDEO | Dhar: Madhya Pradesh High Court declares disputed area of Bhojshala Complex a temple.



Dhar City Qazi Waqar Sadiq says, “We have not yet read the court’s decision, and the full copy has not reached us. Our lawyers will examine it carefully. Our arguments were presented… pic.twitter.com/cqv75vUXDa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 15, 2026

Speaking to the media, he said, “We have not yet read the court’s decision, and the full copy has not reached us. Our lawyers will examine it carefully. Our arguments were presented very strongly by Salman Khurshid, Shobha Menon, and others. We were confident that the verdict would come in our favour. Now we will review the judgment and see what happens. If it appears to be against us, then while respecting the Hon’ble High Court, we will definitely appeal to the Supreme Court. We object to the basis on which this decision has been given because, in the Ram Janmabhoomi matter, the Supreme Court had rejected the ASI report. I may not understand the law deeply, but as much as I do understand, title disputes are ultimately decided by the Supreme Court. This is not the final decision, and we will approach the Supreme Court against it.”

He also claimed that there are several shortcomings in the judgment and said the community had expected the decision to come in their favour.

On the Dhar Bhojshala case verdict, Dhar Shahar Qazi Waqar Sadiq says,



"We will review the decision that has been given against us. We will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court..."pic.twitter.com/fVIH8yX4Y2 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) May 15, 2026

Namaz restricted at Bhojshala

The long-awaited decision on the disputed Bhojshala site in Dhar has finally been announced on Friday (May 15).

During a hearing, the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the Bhojshala complex a temple.

A two-judge bench also cancelled the ASI circular that had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site.

The court further said that the Muslim side is free to approach the Supreme Court and seek separate land for a mosque in Dhar district.

Read Also BIG NEWS! Madhya Pradesh High Court Declares Disputed Bhojshala In Dhar As Temple

Hindus break into celebration

Soon after the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar a temple, Hindu petitioners and local residents broke into a celebration.

They celebrated the verdict by applying colours, distributing sweets, and raising chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.

Following the verdict, security was tightened in Dhar and nearby areas to maintain peace and avoid any tension.