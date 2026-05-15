MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Show Cause Notice To MPTC Chairman Saubhagya Singh Over 200-Car Rally Amid PM's 'Save Fuel' Appeal-- VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Down On MPTC Chairman Saubhagya Singh Over 200-Car Rally Amid Fuel-Saving Appeal - VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav o\ordered a show cause notice against newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh after videos of a huge vehicle rally went viral on social media.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a special appeal to the nation keeping Iran-US tensions. He asked the public to cut excessive use of all kinds of fuel, including petrol, diesel and cooking oil.

In such a situation, Saubhagya Singh’s vehicle rally attracted a huge condemnation both in the political-sphere and on social media.

Show-cause notice issued

The Chief Minister’s Office issued a show-cause notice to Singh for allegedly taking out a rally of nearly 200 vehicles while assuming charge as chairman of the corporation.

The state government termed the act a serious case of indiscipline and said it was against government guidelines.

According to the official letter issued by the CM Office, information about the large rally came to notice through media reports and digital social media platforms.

The office stated that organising such a massive vehicle convoy reflects wastage of national resources and goes against the values of simplicity, accountability and collective responsibility expected from people holding public office.

PM Modi urged Indians to reduce fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary imports and gold purchases, use public transport, car-pool, and support EV.



Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation’s new chairman Saubhagya Singh reportedly arrived from Ujjain to Bhopal with a convoy of… pic.twitter.com/kCCMnTuPxM — The News Drill™ (@thenewsdrill) May 12, 2026

Read Also BJP Leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur Travels In Massive Car Convoy From Ujjain To Bhopal After PM...

Saubhagya Singh Thakur was travelling to Bhopal to take charge as the newly appointed chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation.

The BJP leader is a former MLA from Mahidpur in Ujjain district and has remained active in Madhya Pradesh politics for years. pic.twitter.com/Ex1kR2cqsg — Spot On (@Spotnews_media) May 12, 2026

All powers cancelled until final decision

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the government has immediately cancelled all administrative and financial powers of Saubhagya Singh until the final decision in the case is taken.

As per the order, Singh will not be allowed to enter the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation office or premises. He has also been barred from using the corporation’s vehicles, resources and staff.

Apart from this, he cannot participate in or chair corporation meetings, take any administrative or financial decisions, or issue instructions to employees.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government gives top priority to discipline, simplicity and accountability in public life.

He added that any behaviour that affects the dignity and image of governance will be taken very seriously by the government.