MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Show Cause Notice To MPTC Chairman Saubhagya Singh Over 200-Car Rally Amid PM's 'Save Fuel' Appeal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav o\ordered a show cause notice against newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation chairman Saubhagya Singh after videos of a huge vehicle rally went viral on social media.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a special appeal to the nation keeping Iran-US tensions. He asked the public to cut excessive use of all kinds of fuel, including petrol, diesel and cooking oil.
In such a situation, Saubhagya Singh’s vehicle rally attracted a huge condemnation both in the political-sphere and on social media.
Show-cause notice issued
The Chief Minister’s Office issued a show-cause notice to Singh for allegedly taking out a rally of nearly 200 vehicles while assuming charge as chairman of the corporation.
The state government termed the act a serious case of indiscipline and said it was against government guidelines.
According to the official letter issued by the CM Office, information about the large rally came to notice through media reports and digital social media platforms.
The office stated that organising such a massive vehicle convoy reflects wastage of national resources and goes against the values of simplicity, accountability and collective responsibility expected from people holding public office.
All powers cancelled until final decision
Considering the seriousness of the matter, the government has immediately cancelled all administrative and financial powers of Saubhagya Singh until the final decision in the case is taken.
As per the order, Singh will not be allowed to enter the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation office or premises. He has also been barred from using the corporation’s vehicles, resources and staff.
Apart from this, he cannot participate in or chair corporation meetings, take any administrative or financial decisions, or issue instructions to employees.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state government gives top priority to discipline, simplicity and accountability in public life.
He added that any behaviour that affects the dignity and image of governance will be taken very seriously by the government.