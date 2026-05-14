 Bhind Leader Sajjan Singh Yadav Removed As District President Of BJP Kisan Morcha For Taking Out 120-Vehicle Convoy Despite PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal-- VIDEO
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HomeBhopalBhind Leader Sajjan Singh Yadav Removed As District President Of BJP Kisan Morcha For Taking Out 120-Vehicle Convoy Despite PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal-- VIDEO

Bhind Leader Sajjan Singh Yadav Removed As District President Of BJP Kisan Morcha For Taking Out 120-Vehicle Convoy Despite PM Modi's 'Save Fuel' Appeal-- VIDEO

Sajjan Singh Yadav was removed as BJP Kisan Morcha district president after taking out a convoy of around 120 vehicles during a welcome rally in Bhind. The BJP termed the act indiscipline, saying it went against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save energy and fuel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP removed Sajjan Singh Yadav from the post of district president of BJP Kisan Morcha after he moved with a convoy of around 120 vehicles during his welcome rally in Bhind.

Apparently, the huge rally violated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save energy and fuel amid the ongoing oil crisis.

The party termed the act as indiscipline and cancelled Yadav’s appointment with immediate effect.

According to reports, Sajjan Singh Yadav reached Bhind from Gwalior on Wednesday along with supporters in a large convoy of vehicles.

About Sajjan Singh Yadav

Yadav is considered an active BJP leader from the Mau area and had earlier served as the president of Mau Mandi. His wife, Vandana Yadav, is currently the chairperson of the Mau Nagar Parishad.

In a letter issued by BJP Kisan Morcha state president Jaipal Singh Chavda, the rally from Gwalior to Bhind on May 13 was described as being against the Prime Minister’s message on energy saving. The party organisation treated the matter seriously and called it a case of indiscipline.

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The letter further stated that the action was taken on the instructions of BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal and Yadav’s appointment was cancelled immediately.

The party also said that the matter gained attention after videos and reports related to the convoy went viral on social media and news platforms, following which the organisation decided to take action.

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