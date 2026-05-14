‘Cut Down Rallies, Helicopter Use & VIP Arrangements... Practice What You Preach,’ Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out At MP Govt Over Spendings; Posts Open Letter To CM Mohan Yadav On Social Media

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari openly challenged the Madhya Pradesh government to take accountability of the current oil shortage, and start by implementing measures in daily working, instead of only expecting public to sacrifice.

Sharing the letter on social media on Thursday, Patwari said the government can prove that it believes not only in speeches, but also action.

In the letter, the Congress leader said people in the state are already struggling with inflation, unemployment, rising electricity and water bills, and problems in farming.

He added that at a time when citizens are being asked to save money and live with discipline, the government should also reduce its own spending.

मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी,



मैं आपके समक्ष जनता की भावना के अनुरूप कुछ सुझाव रख रहा हूं, जिन्हें लागू कर आपकी सरकार यह साबित कर सकती है कि वह केवल भाषण ही नहीं, अपितु त्याग और जवाबदेही में भी विश्वास रखती है! pic.twitter.com/OAXfmGlJKF — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) May 14, 2026

Patwari placed several suggestions before the Chief Minister and said these steps would help build trust among the public.

Some of the key suggestions mentioned in the letter are:

Stop government celebrations and large public events for one year to reduce unnecessary expenses.

Cut spending on political programmes, publicity campaigns, welcome stages, banners, hoardings, helicopters and VIP arrangements.

Reduce salaries, allowances and extra facilities of ministers, MLAs and other public representatives for at least one year.

Prevent the use of government machinery and public resources for political rallies and crowd gathering.

Increase digital communication instead of organising expensive public meetings and roadshows.

Put a stop on foreign tours and large delegations unless they are absolutely necessary.

Control VIP culture and reduce luxury spending by the government.

In the letter, Patwari also questioned whether the message of “simplicity” is only for common people or for those in power as well.

He said the public wants to see action and examples, not just speeches.

The Congress leader added that if the government is serious about financial discipline, then it should begin with reducing its own expenses first.

He said such steps would show that the government stands with the people during difficult times.