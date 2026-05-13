MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Shrinks Official Carcade After PM Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Appeal, Urges Ministers To Follow Suit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reduced the size of his official carcade in Bhopal following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save petrol and diesel and reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.

Under the new arrangement, the Chief Minister’s local tour carcade in Bhopal will now have only 8 vehicles instead of 13. Vehicle rallies during his visits have also been stopped. The new system will remain in effect until further orders.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आह्वान पर मध्यप्रदेश राष्ट्रहित में पेट्रोल-डीजल की खपत कम करने के लिए संकल्पित है।



आगामी आदेश तक मेरे कारकेड में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से न्यूनतम वाहन होंगे और भ्रमण के दौरान कोई वाहन रैली नहीं होगी। सभी मंत्रीगण भी यात्रा के समय न्यूनतम… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 12, 2026

The revised carcade now includes a pilot vehicle, media car, escort vehicles, VIP car, spare vehicle, ambulance and tail car. Earlier, the convoy included additional escort vehicles, party vehicles and other security cars.

CM Mohan Yadav announced the decision on social media platform X and also asked ministers to reduce the use of vehicles during official tours. Newly appointed office-bearers of boards and corporations have also been advised to take charge in a simple manner without large convoys or vehicle processions.

The move comes at a time when concerns over fuel use and environmental protection are increasing. In recent weeks, several newly elected leaders had arrived at events with long convoys and supporters travelling in hundreds of vehicles.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to reduce petrol and diesel use in national interest and avoid unnecessary travel by private vehicles. He encouraged people to use public transport whenever possible.

Meanwhile, in a symbolic step supporting the Prime Minister’s message, Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice D.D. Bansal travelled to court on a bicycle in Jabalpur. He cycled around 3 kilometres from his official residence in Civil Lines to the High Court despite the summer heat, sending a message about fuel saving and environmental awareness.