CM Mohan Yadav To Discuss With Ministers Separately On May 17 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold discussions with his ministers on various issues on May 17, but instead of talking to them together, he plans to speak to each of them separately.

The BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, national co-organisational general secretary Shiv Prakash, and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal may participate in the meeting.

Yadav will discuss 45 main issues related to various departments on May 14. The ministers, principal secretaries, and concerning officials will participate in the discussion.

The department-wise review meetings will begin after May 21. The ministers' performance may figure in the discussion.

Yadav and the leaders of the organisation may take feedback from the ministers on their performance during the past two and a half years.

They may also discuss with the ministers the working of their departments, tours to the districts functioning under each of them, disputes, and other cases.

Once the discussion is over, the government will send the ministers' performance reports to Delhi.

The purpose of sending the report is to inform the central leadership about the ministers' performance.

The emphasis is on telling the ministers to work harder for the next two and half years. The ministers, too, may get a chance to discuss their problems.