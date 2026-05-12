BJP Leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur Travels In Massive Car Convoy From Ujjain To Bhopal After PM Modi’s ‘Save Fuel’ Appeal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Saubhagya Singh Thakur reached Bhopal with a huge convoy of vehicles travelling from Ujjain on Tuesday.

The controversy has gained attention because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have recently appealed to people to reduce the use of petrol and diesel amid the global situation.

He has come under criticism after videos showing the huge convoy of vehicles.

Watch the video below :

BJP neta Saubhagya Singh Thakur, travelled to Ujjain in a 50 car convoy!! Additional cars of chelas and chamundas.

Modi is peloing gyan to citizens to conserve fuel https://t.co/ksCdNaiupT — Flying Lancer Полковник Раджен Bhaduri (@LancerFlying) May 12, 2026

Thakur was recently appointed chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation and was travelling to Bhopal to take charge of his new post.

According to reports, he left from Ujjain with supporters and family members. However, as the convoy moved ahead on the highway, more vehicles reportedly joined him on the way.

After being appointed Chairman of the #MadhyaPradesh Textbook Corporation, #BJP leader #SaubhagyaSinghThakur drew criticism for taking out a massive vehicle convoy from Ujjain to Bhopal, sparking debate over VIP culture and fuel consumption.

VC-X/@INCIndia#PoliticalNews pic.twitter.com/tlWPRmFeWC — Attention India (@attentionindia1) May 12, 2026

Videos now circulating widely online show a long line of cars travelling together for several kilometres on the highway. Due to the large convoy, traffic movement reportedly slowed down, causing inconvenience to other commuters travelling on the road.

The viral videos triggered criticism on social media, with many people questioning the message being sent when leaders themselves are seen travelling with large convoys despite appeals to save fuel.

Following Modi's appeal to Save Petrol And Diesel, Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation Chairman Saubhagya Singh Thakur leads a Convoy of 700 Vehicles Running On "Naala GAS". 🔥



The Difference Between Words And Actions 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FSFYWfSIiG — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) May 12, 2026

After the controversy grew, Saubhagya Singh Thakur clarified that only around 25 vehicles had started with him from his village Mangrola in Ujjain district.

He said supporters kept joining the convoy during the journey and claimed he was not aware that so many vehicles were travelling with him.

He, however, refused to admit any mistake over the matter. The issue has now sparked political discussion in Madhya Pradesh.