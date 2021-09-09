Higher Edu Rankings: No university from Madhya Pradesh in top-100

Indore: Institutions of higher learning in Madhya Pradesh again performed poorly in Indian Higher Education Rankings-2021 with no university managing to feature in top-100 universities in the country even as Indian Institute of Technology, Indore and Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Bhopal, slipped from their position last year in the overall category.

The only saving grace was that Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which had not figured even in the top 200 universities last year, found a place in the band of 101-150 universities and Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal improved their position in rankings which were released by National Institute Ranking Framework on Thursday.

IIM Indore, which was ranked 7th in the management category, secured 6th position this year. Similarly , MANIT which was ranked 65th in engineering category last year, climbed five notches up to 60th position this year. IIT Indore and ISER Bhopal, which were ranked 23rd and 40th respectively last year, slipped to 30th and 50th position respectively in the overall category.

In the engineering category also, IIT Indore slipped three notches from 10th to 13th position. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior also slipped from its last year’s 100th rank to 106th rank.

Govt Dental College at Indore, which was ranked 22nd in dental category last year, had to settle with 32th rank this year. Amity University, Gwalior and Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya which had featured in the 151-200 band last year did not find a place in this year’s rankings. However, Rabindranath Tagore University at Raisen climbed up from 151-200 band to 101-150 band. Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur, which was ranked 81st last year, shot up by one position in the engineering category. In the architecture category, School of Planning and Architecture at Bhopal improved its position from 7th to 6th but Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology climbed down from 16th position to 20th position. National Law Institute University at Bhopal improved its ranking from 17th last year to 14th this year in law category. No institutions from MP found a place in rankings in pharmacy and medical categories.

