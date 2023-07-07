HEALTH CARE IN DOLDRUMS: In Maheshwar, Health System Goes From Bad To Worse | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The government has always made tall claims about improving health facilities in remote areas across the state.

However, all claims prove wrong in Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone, courtesy chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Daulat Singh Chauhan.

Leave aside the health care system in Khargone district, CMHO Chauhan lacks control over health system of Maheshwar Community Health Centre (CHC). No block medical officer (BMO) is ready to take over the charge of Maheshwar CHC thanks to existing gross physical and financial irregularities prevailing.

During the Corona period, gross irregularities were committed. The Remdesivir injection, which has already expired, was found during Corona era. Though Dr Ajay Sengar’s registration had been cancelled by the Medical Council of India, he was yet to be removed from his post.

CMHO Chauhan had removed Dr Sengar as BMO after the incident came to fore. However, the latter is no more eligible for government job following cancellation of registration.

Sources said that Dr Sengar was a relative of CMHO Chauhan. His continuation in government job was causing financial loss to the government as well as blatantly violating the rules. Dr Sengar’s case is not only case in the tehsil.

CMHO Chauhan had appointed his close aide as per his will. Similarly, following death of a pregnant woman at Maheshwar CHC, CMHO Chauhan removed BMO Dr Swapnil Srivastava, but turned a blind eye to Dr BL Lacheta who supposedly was responsible for hospital administration.

Dr BL Lachheta was not only running private clinics in the campus, but also benefitted private hospitals and medicals by referring patients to private hospitals. Dr Deepak Verma was ordered to assume BMO charge, but he refused to accept the order.

Now the CMHO is again pressurising Dr Srivastava to handle the BMO charge without a written order. Contacted CMHO Daulat Singh Chauhan said that investigation was underway in the episode. Dr Verma would be show-caused for not assuming the charge as BMO.

He further said that he had no information about the cancellation of Dr Sengar’s registration by MCI. He said that Dr Sengar was removed following locals’ complaint.

Read Also FIR Against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore For Social Media Post On MP Pee-Gate