Hatpipalya: Man clubs wife to death for not cooking meal

Hatpipalya (Madhya Pradesh): A man murdered his wife on Monday during an argument related to cooking. As per Hatpipalya police station, Nikita Mali (16) Matriyapura resident said in her statement that her father Dinesh Mali has beaten her mother Yashoda to death.

According to her statement, Nikita, her younger sister Rani, and Yashoda were cutting onions in a field located at Tiliyakhedi near her home around 8:30 am.

Suddenly her father arrived and started abusing her mother over preparing a meal as she was not able to cook it by that time.

During the argument, an angry Dinesh picked up the washing paddle (Mogri) and struck Yashoda’s head. Nikita tried to save her mother but, Dinesh hit her too.

To hide the incident, he threw unconscious Yashodha into the well of Santosh Chaudhary, leading to her death and fled the scene.

Later, Nikita went to her maternal uncle who took out Yashodha's corpse from the well and informed the police. On the report of the complainant, an FIR was filed against the accused.

