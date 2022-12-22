‘HARASSMENT’ VS ‘VENDETTA’: Residents doctors in a dock

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reported highhandedness will now be costly. Claiming that they were unable to bear with it further, resident doctors of the pathology department at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College have opened a front against a lady professor of their department and lodged complaints of harassment against her with the Chief Minister’s Helpline.

Surprisingly, about 15 resident doctors have lodged complaints against Dr Shikha Ghanghoria with the CM Helpline while they have also sent their complaints to the medical college administration.

THE CHARGES

*Most of the students have alleged that Dr Ghanghoria is not allowing them to work under their assigned PhD guide and instead she’s forcing them to work under her.

*The complainants mentioned that failing to do so, the professor is harassing and threatening them. She’s also barring them from entering the histopathology department.

*Speaking on condition of anonymity, a complainant alleged that Dr Ghanghoria called them to the department at an unearthly hour around 6 am and also asked them to share their location which would be considered as attendance.

*“The lady professor would also ask us to sit on the floor and often yelled at them. Her reported tantrums and behaviour are not only affecting our studies but also our physical and mental health,” the complainant said.

*Another complainant alleged that they had lodged a complaint in 2021 too but had to take it back after the college administration and the HoD’s assurance to look into the matter, but nothing changed and hence they filed their complaint again. As per the record of MGM Medical College, over 30 complaints were lodged against the professor in the last two years.

HoD forcing students to lodge complaint: Dr Ghanghoria

Dr Shikha Ghanghoria rubbished the allegations and termed it as a personal vendetta against her. She alleged that the students had lodged complaints against her under the pressure of the HoD pathology department.

“This is not new to me. Students of every new batch have lodged CM helpline complaints against me since 2019. They are doing so under the HoD’s pressure,” Dr Ghanghoria alleged.

Nothing to do with plaints: HoD pathology

HoD of the pathology department, Dr Ashok Panchonia, too denied the allegations against him by the professor and said he didn’t have anything to do with the complaints. “How can I be responsible for the complaints against her? Students have lodged complaints and they can answer about the same. Allegations against me are baseless,” Dr Panchonia added.