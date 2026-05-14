Haldi Ceremony Goes Wrong! Chemical-Laced Turmeric Paste Kills 21-Year-Old To-Be-Bride, Puts Groom On Ventilator In Khargone |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Who could have imagined a happy and vibrant ritual like haldi, can turn out to be fatal!

Such an incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, where a 21-year-old to-be-bride died and and the groom-to-be was put on ventilator after a haldi ceremony..

According to information, the deceased was identified as Rakhi. Her haldi ceremony was held on April 22, while her wedding was scheduled for April 26.

Soon after haldi was applied, Rakhi developed alarming symptoms - her lips and throat began to swell, and red rashes spread across her body.

She was rushed to a government hospital in Khargone and later referred to Indore. However, when treatment could not be arranged at MY Hospital, she was taken to a private hospital.

मध्य प्रदेश के खरगोन निवासी राखी (21) की शादी तय हुई।



22 अप्रैल को हल्दी सेरेमनी थी और 26 को शादी।



हल्दी लगाने के कुछ वक्त बाद उसे रिएक्शन हुआ। उसके होठ फूलने लगे, गला फुलने लगा और पूरे शरीरी में लाल धब्बे होने लगे।



खरगोन के सरकारी हॉस्पिटल ने इंदौर रेफर कर दिया। पर इंदौर के… pic.twitter.com/bTX3PrMnU5 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) May 14, 2026

Her family alleged that the private hospital demanded a large amount for treatment. Unable to afford the cost, they decided to take her back to a government hospital. Tragically, Rakhi died on the way.

The heartbreaking incident has left the family shattered and raised serious concerns over possible allergic reactions and delays in timely treatment.

Groom, guests also admitted

On the other hand, the groom also suffered severe symptoms due to the adulterated haldi and was put on a ventilator. It is said there were guests who were also admitted to the ICU.

Read Also Kalyan Wedding Called Off After 40-50 Guests Suffer Food Poisoning During Haldi Ceremony

Haldi samples sent for testing

After the tragedy, the turmeric suspected to have caused illness to the bride and groom was sent for testing.

Doctors from the Medicine Department of MY Hospital collected samples and handed them over to the Food Department team.

The investigation aimed to find out if any harmful chemicals were mixed in the turmeric that led to people falling sick.

The affected couple belonged to a rural area, and their family had purchased loose turmeric from local market stalls.

The Food Department team also began checking such stalls for adulteration.