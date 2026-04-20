Food Poisoning: 150 Hospitalised After Having Kalakand, Aloo Vada At Wedding In Badnawar |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 150 people fell ill after consuming Kalakand and Aloo Bada served during breakfast at a wedding in Bakhatpura village, around 20 kilometres from Badnawar, on Monday afternoon. The incident created panic in the village and surrounding areas.

The wedding ceremony was hosted by the family of Radheshyam. The marriage procession arrived in the morning from Kuajhagar village near Ratlam.

After the engagement rituals, guests from both sides consumed items including Kalakand and Aloo Bada served during at breakfast. Within about one and a half hours, multiple guests began complaining of severe symptoms. People reported vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and restlessness. The cases increased rapidly, causing panic among attendees.

Locals rushed the affected individuals to nearby practitioners and small medical facilities in Bhaisola, Dharsikheda, Sandla and Tilgara. Several patients were also shifted to private hospitals in Badnawar as their condition worsened. Some guests returning to their villages were admitted en route.

At Patidar Hospital in Bhaisola, a large number of patients arrived for treatment. At Durga Chowk, Badnawar, four patients were admitted, including Abhinandan (8), Paras (45), Durgabai (45) and Sudhir (17). At Dr Gopal Singh Thakur’s clinic near Sheetlamata Bus Stand, four women working with the catering team were also treated. Kasturi Bai was reported to be the most affected but later recovered. Patients were also treated at Sardar Patel Hospital in Pitgara and most were discharged within three hours.

Around 300 people had consumed the breakfast. Nearly 150 people suffered food poisoning symptoms. No official inquiry or health department investigation was initiated till late evening, raising concerns among villagers.

Block Medical Officer(BMO) SL Mujalde, of the Badnawar Civil Hospital, said, "I have received information that several people—including children and the elderly—have been affected by food poisoning in Bakhatpura village. However, not a single patient arrived at the government hospital. Nevertheless, I have already reported the matter to senior officials."