Kalyan Wedding Called Off After 40-50 Guests Suffer Food Poisoning During Haldi Ceremony

Kalyan: In a shocking incident reported from Kalyan West, a wedding had to be cancelled at the last moment after around 40 to 50 guests suffered food poisoning allegedly caused by contaminated food served during a haldi ceremony held on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at a function organised for the wedding of Sneha Baviskar daughter of Sanjit Baviskar a resident of Mohan Pride, a high-profile residential building in Kalyan West. The wedding was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but had to be called off following the medical emergency.

Guests Fell Ill Late Saturday Night

According to family members the haldi ceremony was held on Saturday evening with great enthusiasm, while food was served to relatives and guests by a private caterer. After the function concluded, guests were shifted to the accommodation arranged for their stay.

However, late Saturday night, several guests began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea and severe stomach discomfort. It soon became clear that the illness was caused by food poisoning after consuming the food served during the haldi ceremony.

Patients Admitted to Multiple Hospitals

As the condition of the guests deteriorated, many were rushed to different hospitals in Kalyan, Ambernath and Murbad, where treatment is currently underway. Doctors have confirmed that the patients are suffering from acute food poisoning, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Shockingly, even the bride Sneha Baviskar, her mother Rekha Baviskar, and her sister were affected by the food poisoning. Some members of the catering staff also reportedly fell ill after consuming the same food.

Bride Suffers Severe Trauma; Wedding Cancelled on Sunday

The sudden illness of several guests including close family members caused immense emotional and mental distress to the bride. Given her fragile physical and psychological condition, the Baviskar family was left with no option but to cancel the wedding scheduled for Sunday.

What was meant to be a joyful family occasion turned into a traumatic experience within a matter of hours.

Complaint Filed; Action Sought Against Caterer

Following the incident bride’s father Sanjit Baviskar rushed to Khadakpada Police Station on Sunday morning and demanded strict action against the caterer. The family has sought registration of an FIR against the caterer, accusing him of negligence and endangering the lives of guests by serving unsafe food. They have also demanded his immediate arrest. Police officials said statements of the affected guests are being recorded and medical reports from hospitals are being collected. Further action will be taken after verifying the findings.

