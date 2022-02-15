Guna: Farmers' body alleges Rs 125 cr scam in Narayanpura sugar factory

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Convenor of Krishak Sangharsh Sangathan convenor Animesh Bhargava alleged that a scam worth Rs 125 crore took place in the Narayanpura sugar factory situated in Raghogarh between 2001 and 2013.

Addressing the media persons here in Guna, Bhargava claimed that the loan taken from the bank to pay dues of sugarcane farmers and the employeesí salary was not paid.

The factory was established during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in 2000 and had been operated by the committee constituted since then. Bhargava said that the pro-Congress committee had taken loans from banks and never repaid the debt. As a result, the bank has halted the production work in case of non-repayment of the loan and filed a case for recovery in court.

Apart from wasting the received amount for their leisure, the committee members have not paid the salary to the employees and the amount to be paid to the farmers for sugarcane produce has also been due for years.

He further said that the employees and farmers have made several complaints against the concerned authority but in vain. The association has presented six demands including dissolving the acting committee and constituting a new one to revive the factory which engages around 350 to 400 employees and thousands of daily wage workers.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:17 PM IST