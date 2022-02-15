e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Bhopal: Revenue inspector arrested for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

The team has also seized documents from the office.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal: The Lokayukta police here arrested revenue inspector Mishrilal Agarwal for taking bribe of Rs 10,000 on Tuesday, said police.

The Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manu Vyas told media that a complaint was filed by Ganesh Batham on Monday in which he stated that revenue inspector was demanding bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for his brother’s plot. The plot is ready for the construction.

On Tuesday at city SDM office, the trap wing lead by inspector Mayuri Gour, Neelam Patwa, Vikas Patel arrested revenue inspector. As soon as the complainant handed over the money to the revenue inspector, the trap team arrested him from a tea stall situated in SDM office premises.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
