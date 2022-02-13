Rewa: Police inspector among three caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 6000

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta, Rewa zone on Sunday nabbed three police personnel including in-charge of Gurh police station while they were allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 6000 from a person.

According to reports, all three accused police personnel were taking bribes from a person involved in illegal sand mining and transporting from Son River.

Sources said that complainant told the SPE officials that he was giving Rs 12,000 per month to Govindgarh police station in-charge Virendra Singh Parihar through head constable Babua Singh and constable Rajkumar. But, they started demanding Rs 15,000.

“Acting on a complaint, we laid a trap and caught the police station in-charge red handed. The department has been informed about the action,” Gopal Dhakad, superintendent of police (SP), SPE, Rewa Zone, told the Free Press Journal over phone.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:08 PM IST