Gruesome Murder: Farmer Crushed To Death By Tractor Over Land Dispute, Four Held At Dagadkhedi Village

Representative Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an ongoing land dispute between two farmers, one farmer was crushed to death by a tractor here at Dagadkhedi village in Khandwa district on Saturday afternoon. The deceased person was identified as Narayan. Police arrested four persons in this connection.

According to sources, a land dispute has been going on for a long time between both parties. Sumanbai, Narayan, and Reenabai were sowing crops when four people Bhagwandas, Ramesh Rathore, Pramod Rathore, and Dinesh Meena, arrived with a tractor and claimed possession of the land. When Narayan attempted to stop Bhagwandas from crushing his crops under the tractor, Bhagwandas allegedly ran the tractor over him, killing him on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, police promptly arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation, and sent Narayan's body for post-mortem. SP Manoj Rai confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307, 34 of the IPC, and sections 3 (2) (v) of the SC-ST Act. Harsud police team swiftly arrested the four accused. Further investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Man killed, 2 injured as dumper hits bike

Mandleshwar: A man was killed and two others injured after a dumper hit their motorcycle in Mandleshwar on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kalu Singh, 60.

The accident happened when the dumper travelling from Mandleshwar to Kasrawad collided with the bike.

Singh's bike was crushed under the truck's front wheel. He was taken to the Mandleshwar community health centre, where he was declared dead. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

Read Also Bhopal: Pradeep Mishra Apologises For Comments On Radha Rani Following Backlash

Ambulance collides with bike, 2 dead

Dhar: Two youths riding a bike were killed and another injured in a collision involving an ambulance in Dhar. The injured has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, where his condition remains stable.

The accident occurred between villages Kolipura and Bakaner in Dhar district, when an ambulance collided with a bike, resulting in the death of two bike riders and injuring one. All three individuals are from Bapdud village.

All three were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where two youths succumbed to their injuries and one is undergoing treatment. The accident was severe, leaving the ambulance shattered and the bike riders thrown on the road. Passersby helped take the youths to the hospital. The ambulance remained at the spot, but details about its occupants and destination are unknown.