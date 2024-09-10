Great Relief! Loan Fraud Victim Found In Rajasthan After 48 Days; Family Still Grappling With Trauma & Stress |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Gayri, a resident of Thuriya, who fled his home after being troubled by an agriculture loan, has been found in Rajasthan after 48 days. The shocking revelation came to light when Manish and his mother, Kailash Bai, discovered that a loan of Rs 9 lakh had been taken in their name by a person from the same village using fake documents.

The accused, Bhairulal had taken the loan from a private bank's Karadia branch in 2018. Despite the family's repeated complaints to the authorities, no action was taken and Manish, troubled by the debt, left his home on July 20. His mobile phone was switched off and the family filed a missing report at Alot police station.

After 48 days, Manish called his family from Barmer, Rajasthan and the police accompanied by the family, reached Barmer to bring him back. Manish's mental condition has deteriorated significantly and the family has taken him to Indore for treatment. The family is relieved to have found Manish, but they are still grappling with the trauma and stress caused by the loan fraud.

The police have registered a case against Bhairulal under the relevant section on BNS and have sent him to jail. Further investigation is underway in the matter. The incident highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent loan fraud and ensure that victims receive timely justice.

It also raises questions about the role of the authorities, who failed to take action despite repeated complaints from the family. The family's ordeal began in 2018 when they discovered that a loan had been taken in their name. They approached the bank and the police, but their complaints fell on deaf ears. It was only after Manish went missing that the police took action and arrested the accused.