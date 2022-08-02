Grand Lord Shiva procession taken out in Rajgarh

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A procession of Lord Shiva was taken out in the city by the Sakal Hindu Samaj on Monday. In which, the tableaux of many gods were displayed by different people of societies.

It started from Bhilat Kheda temple at 2:00 pm and ended at Palsud road at 10:00 pm. Around 15 disc jockeys (DJ) were involved.

Religious fervour could be witnessed across the town and closed all their business on this occasion.

Various refreshments stalls were also installed on the procession route which distributed tea, poha, and faryali Khichdi to devotees.

Artists from Ujjain and Jhabua gave colourful performances. Senior officers of the administration, SDM, SDO, and CMO Sitaram Chauhan were handling arrangements in the procession.

BJP district president Om Soni, former organisation minister Hukum Gupta, Jitendra Thakkar and many others were also involved in it.

