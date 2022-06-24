Rajgarh: Malwa Mahasangh to welcome Acharyashree Sagar

Representative Photo |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Acharyashree Vishwaratna Sagar Surishwar Masa is all set to reach the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai on a four-month stay during Chaturmas on July 9. Representatives of more than 600 Sangh from across the country would accord a warm welcome to acharya under the banner of Malwa Mahasangh.

Giving further details, the national working president of Jain Shwetambar Malwa Federation, Santosh Mehta said that the acharya would reach Mumbai after covering 22 states.

Devotees from across the state including Rajasthan, Mewar, Hadaudi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu are likely to attend the event. On this occasion, the national president of Navratna family Rajesh Jain along with scores of politicians, trust boards of many pilgrimages and local residents are expected to listen to his discourse.

Ahead of the holy four-month Chaturmas event, Shri Chintamani Parshwanath Shwetambar Jain Sangh, Goregaon is reviewing the final preparations. During Chaturmas, saints usually stay at one place and give discourses to the public. Thousands of devotees are expected to come to listen to his discourse.