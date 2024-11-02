 Govardhan Puja: MP's State-Wide Initiative Led By CM Mohan Yadav To Promote Cow Protection
Integral part of Diwali celebrations which holds deep religious and cultural significance. MLA Barde urges to take pledge for cow protection.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Shyam Barde, on Saturday, emphasised the importance of protecting cows, referring to them as our 'mother', during the Govardhan puja organised at Shri Krishna Gaushala Ashram, Nisarpur, Khetia. The event, attended by a large gathering of cow protectors and citizens, was part of a state-wide initiative led by CM Mohan Yadav to promote cow protection.

MLA urged citizens to take a pledge to protect them and ensure the prosperity of cow shelters. The programme also featured the felicitation of cow protectors (Gau Sevaks) by the guests, including Swami Santosh Chaitanya, who spoke on the significance of cow protection.

Notably, Govardhan Puja, an integral part of the Diwali celebrations, takes place on the day following Diwali and holds deep religious and cultural significance. On the day of the puja, devotees create a mountain-like figure with cow dung, symbolising the Govardhan Mountain. It is decorated with food, clothes and flowers. Essential puja items such as roli, coconut, flowers, rice and sugarcane are arranged.

Gawali Samaj performs Govardhan Puja

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Gawali Samaj performed Govardhan Puja with traditional rituals in Braj village, Magajpura, Dhar. Guided by community elders, members gathered at the local Dharamshala to create a Govardhan shape from cow dung.

They offered various items, including roli, rice, kheer and flowers, before performing seven pradakshinas in honour of Lord Govardhan. After the rituals, prasad was distributed and blessings were exchanged among attendees. Notable participants included community leaders and senior journalist Gyanendra Tripathi, emphasising the spirit of togetherness and devotion.

Govardhan Puja at gaushala

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): The Govardhan festival was celebrated at Rukmini Sri Krishna Gaushala on Saturday, following the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Women members engaged in the worship of Gau Mata and Govardhan, with district panchayat president Sardar Singh Meda serving as the chief guest.

Participants adorned Gau Mata with colourful decorations and offered jaggery. Meda pledged to enhance the gaushala for better community service. The event was attended by various dignitaries and organised by the gaushala committee, concluding with expressions of gratitude.

