KABHI ROTI, KABHI DUTY: A Working Bahu's Take On Marriage, Career And Finding Her Own Identity |

Life After Marriage: For a working bahu, every roti is an audition. Every festival is a finals week. At Diwali I cook for fifteen. I know who's diabetic, who's "no onion-garlic," and who says "I'll eat anything" and then rejects everything. I plan the puja, the sweets, the rangoli, the matching outfits, and then I clock in at 2 pm anyway, because my office doesn't care that my kitchen is hosting a festival. The house sparkles. The food vanishes in twenty minutes. And the feedback? "Namak thoda kam tha."

A New Surname And Never-Ending Responsibilities For Modern Bahu

Let me confess something. Before marriage, my relationship with the kitchen was strictly professional. It gave me Maggi, I gave it respect. My idea of "cooking" was microwaving oats and calling it self-care.

Then I got married, and along with a new surname I was handed a surprise board exam. Now I'm 27, one year and nine months in, and still writing the paper. No one has told me the passing marks. I suspect there aren't any.

My office shift runs from 2 pm to 8 or 9 at night, which sounds like a dream.

Mornings to my self! Sleep till ten! Except my in-laws heard "2 pm" and understood "free till 2 pm," a very different thing. "Tum toh do baje jaati ho, subah toh free ho na?" Free. Yes. Free like the hero in the first half of a Bollywood film, just before the interval twist.

So my alarm rings at 6 am. Not by choice, by conscience. There are rotis to roll, a puja to perform, lunch to cook, a tiffin to pack, and a mountain of vessels to conquer. The pressure cooker whistles three times and I swear it's mocking me. By 1:30 pm, when I finally leave, I've already done a full shift.

My LinkedIn must mention - Managed 3 meals, 2 deities and 1 household's emotional weather

My LinkedIn does not mention it. It should. "Managed 3 meals, 2 deities and 1 household's emotional weather. Promotion, pending since 2024." The strangest part is that I've started turning into my mother. I fold the dupatta like her. I check who hasn't eaten like her. I sigh at "kuch bhi bana do" exactly like her. Last Tuesday, I caught my reflection at 7 am, hair clipped up, ladle in hand, and gasped. Maa. MAA. This is what you were doing all those years? I nearly sent her flowers and a formal apology. Nobody thanks the sun for rising, and that is exactly the problem.

"Just move out!" they say, as if it's a browser tab. Some days the fantasy is delicious: a weekend without chores, a door that locks, a home where my peace isn't up for debate. But what my generation keeps trying to explain is that wanting space is not the same as not loving people. It's about protecting your vibe and your sanity so you can actually show up for them. A little distance can save a relationship. Right now, I'd settle for ten uninterrupted minutes in the bathroom.

Here's the real trap: I want to be good That's it. That's my appraisal. Not "wow." Not "thank you." Not even a re- spectful nod. Just a salt audit. I wait for praise the way a cricket fan waits for India to win a final: hopeful, emotional, and usually heartbroken.

...While Unmarried Friends Wake Up A 11am To Smoothies

Meanwhile, my friends' group chat is a different universe. "Slept till 11. Smoothie. Ordered dinner. Nobody called a family meeting. "I reply with a laughing emoji while quietly dying inside. In my house, a smoothie for breakfast would trigger a mild constitutional crisis, and a late-night drive with my husband needs a discussion, a quorum, and possibly minutes of the From managing the kitchen to managing expectations, the modern bahu is juggling work, family, festivals and her own identity. And yes, sometimes, all she wants is to sleep until 10 am on a Sunday! meeting.

Gen Z Bahuranis Looking For Validation...?

I've even started doing something embarrassing. Before leaving for work, I hover near the dining table, pretending to adjust the chutney, just to catch a reaction. A "mmm." An eyebrow raise. A tiny nod. Anything. I, a grown woman with a salary and a master's degree, am fishing for compliments from a bowl of dal. Please send help. Or at least a review.

The twist is that I can handle it all. I can run a home, finish a presentation, andre- member that Chachaji wants his halwa less sweet. I'm proud of that, really. But pride feels a little lonely when you're the only one clapping.

So the office has become my secret sanctuary. From 2 pm onwards, I'm myself again. Not "bahu," not "beta," not "arre suno." People ask my opinion. Someone says "great idea!" Someone laughs at my joke. Last week a colleague wrote "Good job" on WhatsApp and I almost teared up in the pantry. (A Whats- App message. That's where we are, people.) I hide there between meetings and drink a coffee while it's still hot, a luxury so rare I considered framing it.

Love Isn't Just 'I'm Here'

Then there's my husband, my co-conspirator, my home inside a home. He listens without judging. He notices when my smile is on autopilot. When an aunty asks, "Aur kab tak job karogi?" his hand finds mine under the table like a secret handshake. I'm slowly teaching him the final level: love isn't just "I'm here." It's also "Ma, she's tired, I'll handle it." Speak up before the cooker whistles, beloved, not after.

At 9 pm I come home, shoes barely off, to a sink of dinner vessels and the un- spoken understanding that tomorrow's prep begins tonight. The family has eaten, their day has ended, and mine is just entering the second half. Some nights I eat a cold roti standing at the counter and think of my friends' "ordered dinner, no questions asked" evenings with a mix of envy and love.

And when the house finally goes quiet, I sometimes miss my old life. The one where my biggest crisis was an exam, my mother's tiffin appeared like magic, and nobody needed me to be anything but myself. I miss that girl. I'm not ashamed of it. Sometimes I cry a little into the pillow, then wipe my eyes, set the alarm for 6, and begin again. Strength, I've realised, mostly looks like getting up.

I'm Learning To Say 'Let Me Think About It'

But I'm changing, and fast. I'm learning to say "Let me think about it" instead of the reflex "Haan haan, kar dungi." I pick my battles, because not every comment deserves a counterattack. I earn my own money, which brings a quiet, steady kind of power. And I'm learning that boundaries aren't rebellion, they're maintenance.

My tiny acts of resistance are glorious: ten minutes of music. A hot coffee. A Sunday morning I refuse to apologise for. And one day, I swear, an oat bowl served openly at the breakfast table while the entire family watches in stunned silence.

Because marriage shouldn't mean disappearing into a role. It's two people, and two families, learning to make room for each other. It means sharing the load, speaking up, and remembering that a woman can be a bahu and a whole person.

I don't have it all figured out. Nobody does. But I've decided to stop waiting for the applause and start giving it to myself first.

And if you're a fellow bahu reading this at 9:45 pm, standing in a silent kitchen with one last glass to wash, here's what I wish someone had told me today: You're doing beautifully. We see you. We're proud of you. l Gen Z Bahurani

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