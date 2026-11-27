Daddy Suniel Shetty Thanks CM Mohan Yadav As Son Ahan Shetty's Film 'Sanki' Begins Shooting In Bhopal | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty is in Bhopal for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sanki', which also features his son, actor Ahan Shetty. The film's shooting has begun at the picturesque Kaliyasot View Point and other locations of Bhopal, bringing a touch of Bollywood glamour to the city.

During his visit, Suniel Shetty met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his official residence on Friday and thanked him for the support extended to film shoots and related activities in the state.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Bollywood actor and producer Suniel Shetty met the Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav at the Chief Minister's residence during his visit to Bhopal for the shooting of the film 'Sanki'. https://t.co/lC0WoMYW05 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Suniel Shetty's Son Featured In 'Sanki'

Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty, is part of the star cast of 'Sanki'. The young actor made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, a romantic action drama released in theatres in December 2021.

The film marked his entry into the Hindi film industry and brought him into the spotlight. His presence in 'Sanki' has added to the excitement among fans, who are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen again. With the film being shot in Bhopal, local audiences have an additional reason to look forward to its theatrical release.

For Bhopal residents, the film has already become more than just another Bollywood project. With scenes being filmed at Kaliyasot View Point, a location known for its scenic surroundings, local moviegoers are eagerly waiting to spot their city on the big screen.

The excitement is also fuelled by the film's star cast. 'Sanki' features Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, and is expected to bring action, drama and entertainment to audiences. The presence of a well-known Bollywood family at a local shooting location has added to the buzz around the project.

For many residents, watching a film shot in their own city carries a special charm. The prospect of seeing Bhopal's landscapes in a theatrical release has made the wait for 'Sanki' even more exciting.

Madhya Pradesh has increasingly attracted filmmakers with its varied locations, from heritage sites and forests to lakes and urban settings. The state government has also been working to facilitate film production through its Film Facilitation Cell, which helps filmmakers with shooting permissions and coordination.

With 'Sanki' bringing its cameras to Bhopal, the city is now looking forward to seeing its own scenic beauty share the spotlight on the silver screen.

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