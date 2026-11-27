CM Mohan Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Jointly Inaugurate ₹536 Crore Irrigation Project In MP’s Bhairunda |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be together at a function on Friday. The inauguration of the Narmada Seep-Ambar Irrigation Project will take place in Bhairunda, which comes under the Budhni assembly constituency.

The water, to be supplied through the project worth Rs 536 crore, will help farmers of 76 villages irrigate 30,000 hectares.

The agency will complete the project in two phases. Besides this project, a foundation of development and construction works worth Rs 40 crore will be laid in place of canals.

Both Yadav and Chouhan will participate in a Diwali Milan function organised by legislator Ramakant Bhargava.

Both will participate at a function after a long time. Rift between the two leaders widened after the government removed temporary constructions by tribal people on forestland in Budhni.

Afterwards, the senior leaders of the BJP narrowed the rift between them.

Yadav visited Delhi with several officers on Wednesday and held a meeting with Chouhan. After the meeting, both leaders will be together at a public function.