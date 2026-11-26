Punjab Assembly Elections: Congress Forms 42-Member State Election Committee Ahead Of 2027 Polls; Pargat Singh Named Chairperson | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to outsource bulk water bill collection in around 830 private colonies to a security agency, Gajanan Security Force Private Limited, has triggered a political controversy, with Congress councillors demanding cancellation of the contract and an investigation into the tendering process.

Led by BMC leader of opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki, Congress councillors on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar at Atal Bhawan, alleging that the decision to outsource bulk water bill collection was taken without proper discussion in the municipal council.

Under the arrangement, the private agency will collect monthly water charges from households in authorised colonies and deposit the amount with the BMC. While the corporation will pay no commission, the agency can charge residents' associations a service fee with their consent.

The Congress warned that water could cost residents Rs 20 to Rs 22 per 1,000 litres against the existing rate of Rs 17. Zaki questioned how three separate tenders, issued on June 24, were awarded to the same security firm, despite its alleged lack of water management experience. She also cited the Oct 13 approval by the mayor-in-council (MIC), questioning why councillors were not adequately informed.

The decision has also drawn opposition from the water works department employees' union. Union leader Ashok Verma questioned the need for outsourcing and warned of protests.

Mayor Malti Rai said the initiative aims to resolve difficulties faced by residents' associations in collecting water bills. She clarified that the arrangement would not be compulsory.

Commissioner Ahirwar said the objections raised in the memorandum were being examined.