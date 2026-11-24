Bhopal Road Accident Claims Life Of 20-Year-Old, Two Friends Injured As Motorcycle Rams Into Car Near Bakra Market | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old man was killed and two of his friends were injured after their motorcycle rammed into a car near Bakra Market, under Gandhi Nagar police station limits late Monday night.

The three friends, identified as Muzammil (20), Raza Khan (20) and Ayan (24), residents of Bag Mufti Sahab in Shahjehanabad, were heading to a dhaba on Parwalia Road for dinner when the accident took place.

As they approached Bakra Market, a car suddenly came from a road cut and applied the brakes. The motorcycle crashed into the rear of the car, throwing all three youths onto the road.

Muzammil, who was riding the bike, sustained serious injuries to his head, neck and limbs, while Raza suffered injuries to his face and nose, and Ayan also received head injuries.

Their friends, who were following them on another motorcycle, reached the spot and rushed the injured youths to Hamidia Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Muzammil later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Raza and Ayan are undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital, with Ayan's condition reported to be critical. Police registered a case against the unidentified car driver under relevant sections. An investigation is underway to identify and trace the driver.

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