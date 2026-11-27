Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day Bhopal Potters Market began with the opening of an exhibition featuring artworks by four master potters at Gauhar Mahal on Thursday. The participating master potters include Suvajit Mondal and Aniruddh Sagar from Delhi, Shalini Dam from Goa, and Indrani Singh Cassime from Puducherry.

Their artworks highlight local heritage and cultural narratives, reflecting how traditional pottery techniques can evolve while preserving cultural roots. Drawing creative inspiration from natural elements, landscapes and lunar energy, the artists have translated poetic ideas into tactile ceramic sculptures and vessels.

One of the standout exhibits, a tall vertical ceramic installation by Suvajit Mondal, depicts the shrinking space of nature amidst expanding concrete cities, offering a visual reflection on changing urban environments.

Besides, the main Potters Market will open for visitors from Friday through Sunday, where 45 ceramists from about 10 cities across the country will showcase their clay artworks from 11 am to 8 pm.