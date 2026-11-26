MP Constitution Day 2026: BJP Celebrates At Vidhan Sabha, Congress Takes Out Constitution Protection March In Jabalpur | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government celebrated the 77th Constitution Day by organising ‘Samvidhan Utsav-2026’ at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal on Thursday, while the Congress took out a Constitution Protection March in Jabalpur.

The occasion witnessed a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, with both parties accusing each other of undermining constitutional values.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव के मुख्य आतिथ्य में संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर विधानसभा परिसर, भोपाल में आयोजित 'संविधान दिवस उत्सव' https://t.co/gaEpB2nBHg — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) November 26, 2026

CM Yadav Targets Congress

Addressing the programme at the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of tampering with the basic spirit of the Constitution nearly 100 times and dismissing democratically elected governments on more than 90 occasions.

वर्तमान नेता प्रतिपक्ष ने तत्कालीन प्रधानमंत्री जी के सामने बिल को फाड़ दिया। वह जो आचरण-व्यवहार कर रहे हैं, वह सबके सामने है। 90 बार चुनी हुई सरकारों को बर्खास्त करने का काम किया गया। #ConstitutionDay https://t.co/EleT8A6W7O — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 26, 2026

Referring to the Emergency, the 39th to 42nd constitutional amendments, the Shah Bano case and attempts to curb press freedom in 1988, Yadav questioned the Congress’ commitment to constitutional values and the independence of democratic institutions.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders carrying copies of the Constitution, Yadav said, “Chalni kahe soop se ki dekh tere me ched hai” (the pot calling the kettle black).

He also targeted the current Leader of the Opposition, saying that he had torn up a Bill in front of the then Prime Minister.

Congress Marches in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari participated in the march.

Speaking to the media, Patwari raised concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions.

हम रुकने वाले नहीं, हम झुकने वाले नहीं! ​📍 जबलपुर | #संविधानरक्षामार्च https://t.co/34oR60nGaz — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 26, 2026

He said safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that citizens enjoyed the rights envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar were the responsibilities of every Congress worker.

He added that Congress workers had come together in Jabalpur, popularly known as Sanskardhani.

संस्कारधानी से कांग्रेस यह संदेश दे रही है कि अहंकार में डूबी सत्ता संवैधानिक संस्कारों का पालन करे! 📍जबलपुर | #ConstitutionDay https://t.co/Nd8Sf0GNpr — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 26, 2026

जबलपुर में संविधान दिवस पर 'संविधान रक्षा मार्च' में उमड़ी अपार भीड़ बता रही है, जनता अपने संवैधानिक अधिकारों और वोट की रक्षा को लेकर पूरी तरह सजग और एकजुट है! आदरणीय ​बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर की शिक्षाओं, लोकतांत्रिक विरासत, संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की मर्यादा और नागरिक अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए कांग्रेस का निर्णायक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा! ​#संविधानदिवस | #संविधानरक्षामार्च — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 26, 2026

In a post on X, Patwari said the massive turnout at the march showed that people were alert and united in defending their right to vote.

He added that the Congress would continue its struggle to uphold Ambedkar’s teachings, preserve the country’s democratic legacy and maintain the dignity of constitutional institutions.