Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government celebrated the 77th Constitution Day by organising ‘Samvidhan Utsav-2026’ at the state legislative assembly in Bhopal on Thursday, while the Congress took out a Constitution Protection March in Jabalpur.
The occasion witnessed a political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, with both parties accusing each other of undermining constitutional values.
CM Yadav Targets Congress
Addressing the programme at the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused the Congress of tampering with the basic spirit of the Constitution nearly 100 times and dismissing democratically elected governments on more than 90 occasions.
Referring to the Emergency, the 39th to 42nd constitutional amendments, the Shah Bano case and attempts to curb press freedom in 1988, Yadav questioned the Congress’ commitment to constitutional values and the independence of democratic institutions.
Taking a dig at Congress leaders carrying copies of the Constitution, Yadav said, “Chalni kahe soop se ki dekh tere me ched hai” (the pot calling the kettle black).
He also targeted the current Leader of the Opposition, saying that he had torn up a Bill in front of the then Prime Minister.
Congress Marches in Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari participated in the march.
Speaking to the media, Patwari raised concerns over the functioning of democratic institutions.
He said safeguarding the Constitution and ensuring that citizens enjoyed the rights envisioned by Babasaheb Ambedkar were the responsibilities of every Congress worker.
He added that Congress workers had come together in Jabalpur, popularly known as Sanskardhani.
In a post on X, Patwari said the massive turnout at the march showed that people were alert and united in defending their right to vote.
He added that the Congress would continue its struggle to uphold Ambedkar’s teachings, preserve the country’s democratic legacy and maintain the dignity of constitutional institutions.