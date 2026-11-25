Constitution Day 2026: Why Is November 26 Celebrated As Samvidhan Diwas? Know History, Theme, Significance And More | FPJ

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to honour the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949. On January 26, 1950, India achieved republic status as the new system was implemented. It will mark the 77th anniversary of this historic event. This significant day represents India's transition from a colonial legal system to its own governance framework. It symbolises the country's commitment to justice, the rule of law, and democracy.

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About Constitution Day 2026

This year, Constitution Day will be observed on Thursday. Following the Government of India Act, 1935, it became necessary to establish a structured set of regulations to signify India's position as an independent democratic nation. For this to occur, the Constituent Assembly was established in December 1946 with Rajendra Prasad as its president. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar led the drafting committee in the task of drafting the Constitution. The document was discussed over the course of eleven meetings.

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Significance of Samvidhan Diwas

The purpose of Samvidhan Diwas or Constitution Day is to celebrate the principles and ideas of the Constitution and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, as well as promoting national unity. The day is meant to reaffirm the values of the Constitution and the importance of democracy. It encourages the people of India to fulfil their civic responsibilities and strive towards establishing a just, inclusive, and equitable society for all individuals in the nation.

Read Also Why Britain Opted For An Unwritten Constitution And India Did Not

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Facts about India's Constitution

The original copies of the Indian Constitution were handwritten and calligraphed in English and Hindi.

It was not printed or typeset.

The Constitution of India is the longest written constitution globally, originally comprising 395 articles, 22 parts, and 8 schedules.

Nandalal Bose was the artist who illustrated and decorated the pages with scenes from India's history.

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